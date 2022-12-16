Skip to Content
4 students shot outside Chicago high school

By Brad Parks, CNN

Four students were shot outside Benito Juarez High School southwest of downtown Chicago Friday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Spokesperson Larry Langford told CNN that two of the victims are “very critical.”

The students were shot outside the school building, but on school grounds, Langford said. They were transported to Stroger Hospital.

Chicago Police did not immediately provide details on the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

