Family and Ohio police plead for the return of a 5-month-old twin who was inside a stolen vehicle

By Caroll Alvarado, CNN

Family members and community leaders in Columbus, Ohio, gathered Wednesday to pray for the safe return of a 5-month-old twin who went missing in a stolen car.

Twins Kason and Kyair Thomas were inside a 2010 Honda Accord outside a Donatos Pizzeria on Monday night while their mother, working as a DoorDash driver, picked up an order, police said.

Donatos employees told police that a homeless woman exited Donatos after the twins’ mother entered the restaurant.

The suspect was later caught on camera at a gas station where she asked an employee for money.

Kyair was found abandoned near Dayton International Airport, police said.

During the vigil, the twins’ grandmother, LaFonda Thomas, begged for the return of Kason.

“If you look at him and you see anything, see a precious child who’s longing for his mother,” she said. “We beg you, please, please, please do the right thing and just bring my baby home”

First Assistant Chief of Police LaShanna Potts said during the vigil, “We are committed to finding baby Kason. We want Nalah to do the right thing.”

“We know she’s capable of doing it because she did release one baby,” Potts added.

“This car has to be somewhere,” Potts said. “This person has to be somewhere and she’s with a 5-month-old and so if people just see anything that looks out of the ordinary, we’re asking that you bring us the tips. We want to bring his baby home.” Police have not had any sightings, Potts said.

“… I plead to you, please return Kason Thomas. We thank you for returning Kyair. You’ve already shown us you can do the right thing. You can return him to any safe location,” Police Chief Elaine Bryant said during a news conference Tuesday.

The vehicle was recently purchased and did not have a license plate, which made it harder to track, Deputy Chief Smith Weir said during the news conference.

Officials are asking people to be on the lookout for a black Honda Accord with a torn Ohio registration sticker on the rear bumper and a white bumper sticker that says, “Westside City Toys.”

Officials do not believe there’s a connection between the twins’ family and the suspect.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Tanika Gray contributed to this story.