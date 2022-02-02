Redmond Senior Center’s new executive director launches 100/100/100 running challenge

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The new executive director of the Redmond Senior Center, Todd Dickerson, launched a community fundraising challenge Wednesday: 100 days, $100,000 raised, 100 miles. Dickerson, a Redmond native, will run one mile for every $1,000 the Senior Center raises in the next 100 days, up to 100 miles in total.

Dickerson stepped into his new role as executive director in January and is eager to support the community he is from. Both he and his wife Megan are graduates of Redmond High School (1992 and 1994 respectively), his mother was a teacher in the Redmond School District for 30 years, and his son is currently a student at Redmond High School.

“Redmond runs in my veins, and I will do anything, including running 100 miles, to support my hometown. I’m in this for the long haul!” said Dickerson.

Any amount donated will help advance the mission of the Senior Center and allow increased needs to be met, such as hot meals, more diverse programming, new activities, and facility upgrades. The Redmond Senior Center is at a pivotal time in its history and will provide even greater support as the community continues to grow.

“By 2025, the population of older adults, age 50 and older, is estimated to grow 30 percent in Redmond,” he said. “Thinking ahead, we have a role in making sure every business and organization benefits from an energized and vibrant aging community that is engaged, connected, and thriving.”

Annually, the Senior Center provides over 40,000 hot meals and supports thousands of older adults through hundreds of programs and activities. During the height of the pandemic, the Senior Center continued to provide Meals on Wheels for isolated older adults throughout the greater Redmond area, and offered a place where older adults could safely connect, obtain services, and participate in programs both in-person and virtual.

“This is a huge challenge, and the entire board is behind Todd. This signals to us his strong commitment to the Senior Center and Redmond community,” said Maureen Dooley, Board of Directors President. “The Senior Center has been a hub for older adults in the greater Redmond area for nearly three quarters of a century, and every day our staff and volunteers continue to show up to provide essential services and support to so many community members.”

To donate and increase the mileage Dickerson has to run, visit the Senior Center’s donation page: Redmond Senior Center 100/100/100 Challenge

###

The Redmond Senior Center was launchedby volunteers over 70 years ago (1949) when the population in Redmond was less than 3000 residents. It continues to operate as the “hub” and sole resource in Redmond focused entirely on seniors. It is a stand-alone nonprofit solely supported by membership, public and private grants, businesses, occasional special events, donations, and countless volunteer resources. It does not receive tax revenues nor is it operated by the City of Redmond or the Redmond Area Parks and Recreation District.

The Redmond Senior Center continues to provide essential services for older adults in the community, through Meals on Wheels, Congregate Dining, regular activities, and support services. For more information contact the Redmond Senior Center 9 am to 2 pm weekdays at 541-548-6325 or at info@redmondseniors.org and check the website at www.redmondseniors.org.