Sweden beats Britain 9-3, wins Olympic mixed curling bronze

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Sweden won the bronze medal in mixed doubles curling by beating Britain 9-3. Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson picked up four points in the second end, stole three in the third and took single points in the fourth and fifth despite lacking the last-rock advantage called the hammer. Jennifer Dodds of Britain made an easy draw to collect two points in the sixth end. Then partner Bruce Mouat immediately bumped fists with the Swedes to concede the match with two ends to play. It is the fifth straight time Sweden has reached the Olympic curling podium. Italy was to play reigning bronze medalist Norway for the gold.