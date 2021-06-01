Shepherd’s House opens ‘low-barrier’ shelter in Bend, plans year-round assistance

Top Stories

'Two warm meals a day, a comfortable bed and safety from the streets,' along with other assistance

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In partnership with the city of Bend and NeighborImpact, Shepherd's House on Tuesday reopened its 70-bed, low-barrier shelter on Second Street in Bend, with a goal of year-round services for those in need.

"As the need to serve the growing population of those experiencing homelessness increases, the importance of a long-term shelter solution is critical now more than ever before," Shepherd's House Ministries noted in its announcement.

Shepherd’s House said it will be offering overnight shelter, food, clothes and case management for up to 70 women, children, men and families at the same Second Street location in Bend where the winter shelter operated.

Guests will be provided two warm meals a day, a comfortable bed and safety from the streets. Case management from a variety of local providers will also be offered for those needing assistance with services including medical help, employment, long-term housing, mental health, and other counseling services, with the goal of helping individuals find a better path forward.

This effort will also be in partnership with the Project SHARE mobile outreach effort, providing a path to a safer living situation for those living on the fringes.

The Emergency Homelessness Task Force, a joint endeavor between the city and Deschutes County to respond to homelessness issues, will explore options for long-term funding to support the shelter’s operations year-round.

Low-barrier shelters provide unhoused community members with a safer option than living on the street or in other public right-of-ways, and are an important piece of the continuum of services that can help people find permanent shelter and housing, the partnership said.

Shepherd’s House is asking for community involvement, including meal, clothes, food and supply donations, help with shelter duties, and financial contribution.

All donations can be dropped off at their 1854 NE Division Street locations in Bend during regular business hours.

For volunteer opportunities, please visit shministries.org and click on the volunteer link for more information.

For more information about shelter services, contact John Lodise, Director of Emergency Services, at johnl@shministries.org. For more information about volunteer opportunities, contact Ryan Olufson, volunteer coordinator, at ryano@shministries.org.

To make a monetary donation, visit shministries.org/donate/