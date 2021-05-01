Skip to Content
Published 7:02 PM

Sen. Ron Wyden speaks with Oregon HS students about gun laws

Oregon high school students in the Youth Leadership Academy to End Gun Violence spoke with Sen. Ron Wyden at a virtual news conference on Saturday.

Carly Keenan

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Carly here.

  3. He should be talking about the Constitution of the United States and all the amendments because that’s the law of the land!

    1. That old piece of scrap paper? It’s been used to wipe up a coffee spill. 1st amendment, gone. 2nd, they’re working on getting rid of that one. About the only one YET they haven’t scrapped is the third amendment but I am sure they are planning that one too.

  4. Must be nice to have a standing army with machine guns and razor wire defending your office. The rest of us shlubs just need to hide while the democrats defund the police and move to disarm us.

