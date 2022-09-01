Cathy Marshall

Sunrise co-anchor, NewsChannel 21

As a longtime Oregonian, many vacations have been spent in Bend, Sisters and Camp Sherman.

I am excited to be here full time and be part of a station with such a rich history as a news leader.

My career in broadcast news has taken me to markets all over the country, including Seattle, Boston, New Haven and CNN in Atlanta. I eventually returned to Portland and most recently worked at KGW News as a Reporter, Anchor and Managing Editor.

I can't imagine dong any other type of work. I love the people I meet, and it's a privilege to share their stories.

I'm also grateful for the wonderful education I got at Oregon State University, and it's why I'm a devoted Beaver fan.

Away from work you'll find me golfing, hiking, playing pickleball or enjoying time with my four children.

Through the years, I've enjoyed being part of community fundraising events as an emcee or auctioneer. I look forward to working with nonprofits in Central Oregon.