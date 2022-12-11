Blake Mayfield

Multimedia journalist, NewsChannel 21

Hey there, Central Oregon!

I am from Redding, California, and moved to Bend in December 2022 to pursue my career in journalism. I worked at my local news station in Redding as a production assistant for a year before accepting a position as an MMJ here at KTVZ.

I’ve always had a passion for sports, as I started in my bedroom at 5 years old announcing fake Nascar races between my personal cars. Whether it was wrecking them into each other or someone giving up a late one-lap lead, I felt empowered broadcasting the entire thing.

As a student in school, I always got in trouble for talking to classmates, cracking jokes, and overall trying to be the life of the party. I knew with my ability to never shut up, and passion for sports, that I would enjoy being a journalist, and KTVZ is the next step in my journey.

I love the scenery, laid-back vibe, and overall sense of community here in Bend, and I look forward to telling and presenting your stories to the good folks of Central Oregon.