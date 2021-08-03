Tennessee testing results show decline because of pandemic-related disruptions

CNN - Regional

By Chuck Morris

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — State-level test results from the 2020-21 Spring TCAP assessments show that pandemic-related disruptions to education led to declines in student academic proficiency in the state, across all subjects and grade bands, as expected, Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Education Commission Penny Schwinn announced during a news conference at the Tennessee State Capitol on Monday.

The results released include exams in English Language Arts (ELA)m, mathematics, science and social studies.

“These results show that COVID-19 has disrupted learning in every school district in Tennessee,” Lee said in a news release. “We’re grateful to the dedication of our educators and districts who worked to mitigate this loss over the past year, and we’re committed to implementing long-term strategies and investments to get our students back on track.”

During the January 2021 Special Legislative Session, the legislature removed negative consequences associated with accountability for districts and schools whose district-wide TCAP participation rate was 80% or higher. On Tuesday, July 27, the Department of Education released that 100% of districts met the 80% participation rate, with 80% of districts having met the federal 95% participation rate. More than 2 million TCAP testes were administered this year to around 750,000 students, providing families and school systems access to information that will help drive strategic decision-making for students.

“Since last school year, districts, schools, educators and families have worked tirelessly to adapt to this new reality, keep children on pace with academic expectations, and are ready to start the new school year strong. Now is the time for our state to come together to support our students,” Schwinn said in a news release. “While this is difficult data to review knowing that there are students behind each percent listed, we have the courage and conviction to meet this moment, to build on statewide momentum, and to accelerate student achievement. I am confident that our districts are equipped with the right tools to help our students meet grade-level expectations in the upcoming school year, and the department is committed to continue making strategic investments to increase outcomes for years to come. We know what is possible for education in our state, and Tennessee will continue to focus on what is best for all students.”

