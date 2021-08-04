Two-block area evacuated in NE Portland due to ‘significant’ gas leak

CNN - Regional

By FOX 12 STAFF

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Firefighters have responded to a “significant” gas leak in northeast Portland and residents in the area have been evacuated early Wednesday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Prescott Street around 1:15 a.m. Firefighters evacuated those who live within a two-block radius of the leak. Other residents who self-evacuate were directed to ride TriMet buses to go to a shelter at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Going Street.

NW Natural told FOX 12 that a car hit a meter at the scene outside of a building. The area was closed to traffic to traffic until about 6 a.m. No other details on the incident are currently known.

