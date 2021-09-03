BioPark loses third ape to bacterial infection

CNN - Regional

By Maggie Krajewski

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A third ape has died of complications from a bacterial infection at the Albuquerque BioPark.

On Thursday the BioPark announced the death of a 30-year-old female Siamang, Johore.

Last month, Huerfanita, a 48-year-old female gorilla, and Brian, a 32-year-old male siamang, died within a week of one another.

All three deaths have been attributed to complications of a Shigella, a bacterial infection that has spread within the BioPark community of gorillas, orangutan, and siamangs.

“Despite the incredible efforts of our animal care team, we lost another member of our BioPark family to this terrible illness,” said ABQ BioPark Director Stephanie Stowell wrote on the zoo’s Facebook page. “While this loss deeply affects us, our priority now shifts to the health of Johore’s sons and doing everything we can do to eradicate Shigella from our facility as quickly as possible.”

Johore’s offspring, 4-year-old Eerie and 2-month-old Rue, are also showing symptoms of Shigella.

