City gets grant for dog park

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — PetSafe Brand announced Thursday, Sept. 2, that Milwaukee is one of five communities that will be awarded a $25,000 Bark for Your Park grant to help build a new dog park.

The park will be located between Plankinton Avenue and the Milwaukee River at Clybourn Street.

Project organizers are looking to raise an estimated $750,000 through donations and sponsorships to bring the dog park to fruition, according to a news release.

Donation categories on the project’s website, mkedogpark.com, vary widely, with dog park swag and on-site donor recognition accompanying some of the categories.

All donations will “support the pre-development, construction, maintenance and operations of the downtown dog park.”

The proposed park will become a 12,000-square-foot dog run with a publicly accessible Riverwalk extension.

Proposed features include separated small and large dog areas, synthetic turf with irrigation to ensure cleanliness, decorative fencing, water stations, agility stations, public art, and opportunities for community programming and donor recognition.

The project is being led by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, Historic Third Ward BID #2, Downtown Neighbors Association (DNA) and other partners.

