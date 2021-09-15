Fight at high school sends one student to hospital

CNN - Regional

By Catherine Catoura

ROSWELL, Georgia (WGCL) — An altercation at a high school in Roswell sent one student to the hospital early Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Centennial High School on Scott Road around 2:45 p.m. Police tell CBS46 News that there was a fight between two students in which one student had a pocket knife.

In a matter of seconds, school officials responded to the incident in which one of the students was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This incident will be fully pursued as a criminal offense, according to authorities.

The school’s principal released the following statement:

“I want to assure you that Centennial High School is a safe school. Unfortunately, sometimes students still make poor choices in how to resolve peer to peer conflict, which is why our practice at Centennial is to have administrators and teachers assigned to supervise students in the morning, during lunch and during afternoon dismissal. Additionally, please know that during every class change we have teachers and administrators positioned throughout the school to ensure that students move through the hallways and to their classes in an organized and calm manner. When disruptions occur, we handle them immediately. In addition, please remind students that contraband such as pocket knives, tasers, pepper spray etc. have no place in school, any student found in possession of one will be assigned the appropriate consequence in line with the Fulton County Code of Conduct.”

