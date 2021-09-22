‘Stand Down’ event to offer veterans a variety of state, federal services

CNN - Regional

By ROB POLANSKY

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) — A stand-down ceremony promises to honor veterans and offer them state and federal help.

The 2021 Stand Down Kickoff Ceremony is set for 9 a.m. at the Department of Veterans Affairs campus in Rocky Hill.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Thomas Saadi said they’ll participate in the kickoff.

They said “Stand Down” is a signature event that provides one-stop access to a range of programs and services offered by state and federal agencies, veterans organizations, and community-based non-profits through online webinars and at five regional sites across the state.

On Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., services at the regional sites will include personal need items, vaccinations, legal services, medical screenings, and meals-to-go provided by the DVA, Federal VA, Veteran Organizations, many other State & Federal agencies, and community providers.

The state’s Department of Veterans Affairs regional sites are:

Bridgeport: Port 5 National Association of Navy Veterans, 69 Brewster St. Danbury: Danbury War Memorial, 1 Memorial Dr. Danielson: Quinebaug Valley Community College, 742 Upper Maple St. Norwich: Easter Seals Veterans Rally Point, 24 Stott Ave. Rocky Hill: CT DVA Rocky Hill Campus 287 West St. More information on the Stand Down event can be found on the state’s website here.

