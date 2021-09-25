Collierville PD confirm Nashville connection to Kroger shooting, friend remembers victim

CNN - Regional

By CAMERON TAYLOR, JEREMY FINLEY, JOE WENZEL, JOYLYN BUKOVAC

MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) — Law enforcement has released the name of suspect from the deadly mass shooting at Collierville Kroger on Thursday afternoon.

Police identified him as 29-year-old UK Thang. News 4 also found out police searched his home about two miles from the Collierville Kroger but would not reveal what they found.

Collierville police confirm a Nashville connection to the Collierville Kroger shooting. News4 has confirmed the accused killer’s car has Davidson County plates.

Several cars lined the driveway and cul-de-sac outside of Thang’s parents’ house in Antioch. Family friends say Thang’s parents live in Antioch, where there was a prayer service on Friday.

“Good or bad, only we need to encourage each other to be a good person,” a family friend said.

Thang’s parents weren’t willing to talk due to a language barrier and the ongoing investigation. But one of their church friends is asking everyone to pray for Thang’s family.

“I’m sorry for this family and my personality. I’m praying for them because I’m a believer and Christian.”

Around 1:30 p.m., police said 15 people were shot at the store on New Byhalia Road on Thursday. One of them, a woman identified as Olivia King died after being shot in the chest. Police told News 4 that 10 employees and 5 customers were injured during the shooting.

Vice Mayor Maureen Fraser couldn’t get to the store fast enough. Her friend had been shot.

“To see the mass number of cars, lights, police, sirens, it’s like this is Collierville,” Fraser said.

Fraser had gotten a call from one of king’s children. She later heard one of the victims did not survive.

“At that point, nobody knew who it was, but something just came over me. I just felt like it had been Olivia,” Fraser said.

Police later identified King as the woman who died from her injuries. The focus now on remembering her friend.

“She was quiet. She was fiesty. I don’t know if those two go together. She loved her family. She loves her grandchildren,” Fraser said. “She loved Mississippi. She loved her church.”

As the community remembers King, they’re also praying for those still recovering by coming together.

“This is what Collierville is. This is what our community is,” Fraser said. “People want to do something. People are looking for ways to help.”

Dozens of people gathered in front of Collierville City Hall with only a few hours’ notice. People of all religions are praying for hope and strength. Two women who were inside the store spoke of what happened during the shooting.

“Community is willing to show up together. When you come together, great things happen.”

“Not a mark against our community, chance to grow in our love for God and our community.”

Many people inside the store had to hide in freezers and offices during the active shooter situation.

Collierville Police Department Chief Dale Lane spoke News 4 about the emotional state of his officers.

“We have broken hearts. Nobody wants to go into that scene. I promise you that,” Lane said. “You do what you have to do.”

Police said the shooter was a third-party vendor at Kroger. The big question still out there is why.

