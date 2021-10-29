Deputies investigating arson after person lights porch on fire

By Sarah Hurwitz

CLARK COUNTY, Washington (KPTV) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an arson at a home in the Felida area in Clark County.

It all happened just after 10:20 p.m. Tuesday night at a home in the 1700 block of Northwest 104th Street.

One of the homeowners says she heard some kind of accelerant and then saw a huge plume of flames on their front porch.

Ring Camera footage from a nearby home captured the person leaving the scene and not long after the flames erupt on the porch.

The sheriff’s office believes the person was possibly carrying a red gas can.

The homeowners who did not want to be identified for their safety say the man made eye contact with one of them as he walked away from the house.

They say they have no idea who would want to do something like this to their family.

“I want him brought to justice,” the homeowner said. “It’s a little more than a prank of lighting a paper bag with dog poop on fire. That would be funny. This ain’t funny. No not with five kids in our home. This is attempted murder. This isn’t just arson, I find it to be attempted murder.”

At this point the sheriff’s office says there are no leads on a suspect.

The only piece of clothing deputies could see from the video was a possible gray hoodie sweatshirt.

If you know anything regarding this case, contact the sheriff’s department.

