Teen killed in accidental shooting

By Perry Backus

Click here for updates on this story

RAVALLI COUNTY, Montana (Ravalli Republic) — A Victor teenager was killed Monday when a firearm being handled by a friend was accidentally discharged, according to Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton.

The two teenagers had been hunting over the weekend, Holton said. They were at a home just outside of Pinesdale when the accident occurred.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident to determine the facts on how the pistol that was being handled by the other teen was fired.

The Victor teenager died at the scene.

“We have no reason to believe that it was anything other than a tragic accident,” Holton said. “It is a tragic reminder that people should always follow the basic firearm safety rules. Treat every weapon like it is loaded. Never point a firearm in anyone’s direction and know what’s in front of the muzzle.”

The Corvallis Volunteer Fire Department’s Quick Response Unit and sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

“The message from the sheriff’s office is our hearts are broken for both families,” Holton said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.