Bear family captured climbing, sniffing all over car egged in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A video of a bear encounter in North Asheville earlier this week is going viral on YouTube.

The man who shot the video, Michael Ruiz, said he believes a Halloween prank may have lured three bears to his home.

Michael Ruiz shot the video on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

He said last Friday, Oct. 29, his son and daughter-in-law were driving the car on Kimberly Avenue when some kids hiding near the golf course threw eggs at the car.

Ruiz said despite washing the car, the bears could still pick up the scent days later.

He managed to scare off the bears before they did any major damage.

So far, the video has gotten more than 12,000 views on YouTube.

