Gary, IN, crash leaves 3 dead after train hits car

By Trenier Ward

GARY, Indiana (WLS) — Three people were killed in a crash after a freight train hit a vehicle in Gary, Indiana Tuesday morning.

Gary police said the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. at Miller Avenue and Howard Street. Police said three people inside of the vehicle were killed.

Howard Street was blocked south of Miller Avenue due to the crash while police investigated.

Tishri Williams was taking her son to school when the crash occurred. She said the driver was trying to dodge the oncoming train.

“The gates came down and I saw a car go over it, and the car made it,” Williams said. “And then a guy comes from behind me and goes around myself and another car. And like the train is right there, and I just knew he was going to stop. I’m like, there’s no way he’s going to try and beat this train. But, he tried it and the train hit the back of the car and I saw him fly out of it.”

One of the victims of the crash is an adult woman. Police have not released the identities of the victims involved in this crash.

