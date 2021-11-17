2 teens, including murder suspect, escape from St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center, police say

By DAN GREENWALD

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Two teens escaped from the St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center Tuesday evening, police tell News 4.

A News 4 photographer spotted numerous squad cars and a police canine outside the St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center at Vandeventer and Enright. The state-run facility sits across from two schools. One of the escapees, a 15-year-old, was being held on murder charges.

Four teens escaped from the detention center in mid-October.

