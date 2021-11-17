2,800 pounds of marijuana seized after deputies find illegal grow operation while investigating burglary near Salem, OR

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MARION COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A large amount of marijuana was seized from a property after deputies located an illegal grow operation while responding to a burglary call over the weekend, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 6 a.m., on Sunday, deputies responded to a property on Labish Garden Road Northeast near Highway 99E, just north of Salem. The sheriff’s office said the 911 caller reported four people armed with rifles were breaking into a shop on the property.

Deputies arrived and found the suspects fleeing in two separate vehicles, a gray Dodge Ram and an unknown make white pickup. The sheriff’s office said deputies pursued the white pickup on Interstate 5 before ending the pursuit due to safety reasons near Woodburn.

While investigating the burglary, the sheriff’s office said deputies learned the property was an illegal marijuana operation and found a large amount of pot in the shop.

After a search warrant was obtained, detectives seized 2,800 pounds of marijuana, two firearms, body armor, and small quantities of heroin, ecstasy, LSD and various prescription drugs.

The sheriff’s office said the property owner, identified as 28-year-old Dominik Calvillo, was cited and released for unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful manufacture of marijuana items.

Investigators are seeking tips from anyone who may have information about the burglary. Tipsters can text TIPMCSO and their tip to 847411 or online by visiting co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.