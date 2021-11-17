A hero is back home: Miami officer released from hospital after months long treatment for Covid

By CBSMiami.com Team

MIAMI (WFOR) — After being hospitalized in July with COVID-19, Miami Beach Police Officer JC Sampedro is back home.

Sampedro spent 11 weeks in the ICU where he had to be intubated and placed on a ventilator.

Thankfully, Sampedro is on the road to recovery.

He was surprised by family, friends and coworkers at the hospital as he was released this past weekend.

“I can’t thank you enough. Your prayers were heard. Definitely, there’s a big man upstairs and he pulled through for me and my family,” the emotional officer said in a video shared by police.

Sampedro, who is also a United States Marine, will continue his rehabilitation at home with his loving family by his side.

