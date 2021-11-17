Burglars cut a hole in the roof of a Louisiana gun store, lowered themselves inside and escaped with dozens of guns

By JOHN OAKES

BENTON, Louisiana (KTBS) — A local gun shop, Guns-N-Ammo was broken in to late Saturday night. The burglars carved a hole in the roof and lowered themselves inside. Dozens of guns were stolen from inside. The gun store is located in the Kingston Shopping Center.

The hole in the ceiling, which went through roofing and insulation, was just wide enough for a person to squeeze through.

KTBS spoke with the owners of the store who declined to comment at this time. This is an ongoing story and we are sure to have updates in the coming days.

