KCK dad, determined to curb school violence, looks to start parent patrol

By BETSY WEBSTER

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — Exactly one week since a student at Schlagle High School stabbed another student with scissors at the start of the school day, leaders in education, law enforcement, mental health and more spilled into a KCK church at the invitation of one dad who wants to make a difference.

Joseph Straws, III has five kids who are either in or graduated from KCKPS district schools. His oldest son, a 2017 Schlagle graduate, called him as soon as he saw the news.

“It wasn’t, ‘Hey I went to school there, that’s crazy.’ It’s more of a ‘Hey my little brother is about to go there in a couple of years,’” 22-year-old Matthew Straws said of what fueled the unsettled feeling.

“It was kind of one of those ‘enough is enough’ moments,” said Joseph Straws, III.

The stabbing came just two weeks after he saw what became a viral CBS News report about an upbeat Louisiana group called “Dads on Duty,” spreading fist bumps and watchful looks in the hallways to stop fights before they start.

“I’m watching it and I’m like, ‘Wow, I wish we could do something like that in our schools here locally,’” the elder Straws recounted.

But then he got to thinking about all the existing programs in schools. His boys all benefitted from a national one, with police, called the OK Program, in place at Gloria Willis Middle School and Schlagle High School. OK stands for Our Kids.

“They help them become better men, you know, help out around the community,” said 6th-grader Emmanuel Straws.

Joseph Straws, III didn’t want to leave all those existing groups out, so he called a meeting Monday night to build a coalition. Seven outreach groups in the school district responded. They moved to a church sanctuary when the first room became too small.

Each program rep, like Officer Rodney Boston with the OK Program, had a moment to say where *hey need a hand.

“The fathers especially,” said Boston. “We need the fathers. Black males.”

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Anna Stubblefield was there mostly to listen but offered some insight as well.

“A lot of our students who are making decisions that are detrimental to themselves and others don’t really feel like they have anything to lose or live for,” said Stubblefield.

Matthew Straws said the same was true when he was in high school, which is why he thinks the right kind of parent patrol will have a positive impact.

“A lot of people feel like they’re alone” he said, “and if they see fathers and people there taking time out of their day to be there. I mean, I mean, for me if I was in school seeing that, I mean, that would just mean the world.”

No decisions were made Monday night. It was mostly a chance to gauge interest, see what roles existing groups can play, and find a way to embark on a new program without taking away from those already making a difference.

If you’d like to get involved, you can contact Straws on his Facebook page or by email to jstraws3@yahoo.com.

