Pittsburgh senior gets perfect scores on both SAT and ACT

HARMONY, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A Seneca Valley senior got perfect scores on both of his college admission exams.

Liam Volk-Klos got a 1600 on the SAT and a 36 on the ACT, the district said on Facebook.

Out of the two million students who take the SAT every year, the district said only about 500 earn the highest score. It’s also a feat to get a 36 on the ACT. Out of the 1.67 million students who took it in 2020, Seneca Valley said only about 5,600 got the top composite score.

In a post on the district’s Facebook page, Volk-Klos thanked his teachers as well as his parents, giving his dad a shoutout for getting him into reading, which he cites as the sources of his success.

“We would like to congratulate as well as celebrate such a rare and distinguished accomplishment,” said Seneca Valley Senior High School Principal Bob Ceh on Facebook. “The wealth of knowledge and problem-solving ability that is required to score a perfect on both exams is something that is hardly ever seen in high schools.”

