Alabama woman gives birth to quadruplets; all four remain in the hospital

By Stephen Moody

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A local mobile woman recently gave birth to quadruplets. The four boys arrived three months early and remain in the hospital.

Melissa Mixon spoke to FOX10 as a proud mom as she showed off photos of her boys — Kash, King, Kendall and Kendrick.

They were a surprise for the already mother of two and they came earlier than expected this summer after Mixon dropped her two other children off at school.

“I said Momma’s going to go ahead and go to the hospital because I was hurting. They don’t even know how I made it to the hospital. I made it by 8 o’clock that morning at Children and Women’s hospital. It just happened so fast,” Mixon said.

Mixon’s due date was supposed to be in December but the four boys arrived in August.

And with that, came some complications. Kendrick had surgery and will likely have a longer stay in the hospital than his brothers.

Mixon says she and her spouse are preparing for life with six kids.

“It’s not going to be enough room. When they’re premature, I’m not going to be able to be out and about for months with them because they’re still so small and you don’t want to get them sick,” Mixon said.

Since giving birth, Mixon hasn’t been able to work.

While her partner does have a job, she also wants to be able to contribute.

Friends have donated items like clothes and diapers, but more is needed. Especially when they do come home.

“Just keep us in prayer. They’re strong little boys and I just want them to stay that way. I ask God to heal them,” Mixon said.

When the boys are released Mixon says it’s likely they’ll have to visit the doctor three to four times a week.

But at this point, she just wants her boys at home.

