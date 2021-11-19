Iowans rally behind twins born at just 23 weeks

By Tisia Muzinga

Click here for updates on this story

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (KCCI) — Iowans are rallying behind a 19-year-old mother from Iowa Falls. Destiny Jass gave birth to twins at just 23 weeks old in October.

When Jass went in for her regular check-up at 20 weeks, she found got some bad news.

Doctors told her if she gave birth this early, she would have to hold her daughters until they passed away.

But Mirah Lynn and Della Renae are fighters. The twins are at the NICU at the Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. Both are suffering from severe health risks.

“They both have brain bleeds but Mirah’s looking at long-term disabilities and a lot of learning disabilities and stuff like that, so there’s a lot that goes into their risks and stuff when they’re born that early,” Jass said.

Mirah Lynn was supposed to have surgery on Monday, but Jass said they had to cancel it because Mirah got an infection at the last minute.

This is a hard time for the first-time mother, but Destiny says she’s surrounded by so much support.

“We’ve actually received a lot of help from people we don’t even know and messages from people and just shoot up a message and tell me their story and give us some cash, you know. A lot of people have sent messages and helped out,” Jass said.

She says they’ve received several hundred dollars so far. If you want to help her out, there’s a GoFundMe page.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.