6 LAPD employees to be fired for violating Los Angeles city’s vaccine mandate

LOS ANGELES (KCAL / KCBS) — Termination proceedings have begun for five sworn LAPD officers and a civilian employee who have violated the city’s vaccination mandate, Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday.

Unvaccinated employees were required to either sign a notice, indicating they would get vaccinated, or file an exemption request and submit to mandated testing in the meantime. Moore said about 70% of the notices have been served, and the six LAPD employees who were recommended for removal had refused to sign the agreement.

Twice-a-week testing of city employees started Friday. Under the city’s mandate, $65 per test is deducted from unvaccinated employees’ paychecks, and those employees must get tested twice a week during their free time with the city or a vendor of the city’s choosing. All city employees are required to be vaccinated by Dec. 18 or have applied for a religious or medical exemption.

Exemptions will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, and if approved, testing will be conducted weekly at the city’s expense. If an exemption request is denied, employees can appeal or submit proof of vaccination.

Employees can also decide to resign or retire “in good standing in lieu of discipline” and still be eligible for rehire if they get vaccinated or if the vaccination order is lifted.

