WI sheriff’s department sells more than 900 K-9 plush dogs in first day of fundraiser

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — According to Waukesha County sheriff deputies, people lined up to get their hands on plush K-9 dogs at the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Within just six hours, the department sold out of more than 900 dogs.

“We’ve had people, from what I understand, people from well outside of Waukesha County coming and making a pretty long trip to purchase one of our canine dogs to support the community,” said Deputy Kurt Thompson with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit.

The tragedy impacted these K-9 deputies on a very personal level, as they were one of the many law enforcement agencies to respond to the parade tragedy.

Looking for a way to help even more, they decided to donate all of the net profit from the plush K-9 dogs to the victims of the devastation.

Each dog costs $20, and 100 percent of the net profit will go to the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

“We have a large amount of families that have been affected indirectly and directly due to the tragedy, and now they have to endure a pretty different set of challenges throughout this holiday season,” said Deputy Thompson.

For people to have a plush K-9, it’s a donation made, but it’s also a symbol of the helpers that tragic day.

The department says it is working to get more plush K-9s available for sale.

Once it does, deputies will post it to their Facebook page.

