‘Don’t drink and cook’ is advice state officials offer for Thanksgiving

By Carley Gordon

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Here’s some Thanksgiving advice you might need – don’t drink and cook.

That’s the message from state officials who warn that Thanksgiving is a huge day for cooking fires.

Last year 27% of all fires in Tennessee could be traced back to cooking equipment. There were 1,600 fires that led to 13 deaths, dozens of injuries and $7 million in damage.

State officials said “distracted cooking” is to blame for many of those fires.

This year, when it comes to booze on turkey day, they said wait until after the turkey and fixins are done.

“Put your phone down, don’t watch TV, focus on your food, don’t drink while cooking,” Kevin Walters, Communications Director, Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance said. “Don’t let that be something that occurs. Focus on what you’re doing so you can avoid a fire.”

If something does catch fire, do not pour water on it. Cover the fire, call 911, and if there is smoke, get out of the house.

