Mountain charities come together to help feed flood victims during the holiday season

By Rex Hodge

Click here for updates on this story

CRUSO, North Carolina (WLOS) — A full Thanksgiving plate will greet most of us Thursday. But many in Haywood County are still struggling to recover from flooding in August that destroyed or damaged their homes. For them, access to that traditional meal can be a challenge. But charitable organizations are stepping in to help free of charge.

Members of the Cruso United Methodist Church say the need for meals and supplies for flood survivors is perhaps greater than ever, as those survivors are just beginning the process of relocating into other places, or just getting back into their repaired homes.

“And now they’re needing groceries. They’re needing blankets. They need heaters, dishes, just a little bit of everything that a normal household needs,” says church member Peggy Hagood.

Right from the aftermath of Tropical Storm Fred, the church started feeding a basic need.

“Averaging like 30 to 40 meals each day that we’re open,” Hagood says.

“The outpouring has been unbelievable,” says William Shadden.

The storm hit the Shadden’s home in the Riverside Campground in Cruso.

“Water in our bedroom and outside of the house,” says Denise Shadden.

They say coming to the Cruso United Methodist Church through the ordeal is a blessing, especially meaningful right now heading into Thanksgiving.

“Yeah, it is because we’re not being with family this year. We chose to stay here because there’s a lot of clean up still,” says Denise.

“We just try to keep it as full as we can,” says Beverly Banks with Haywood Outdoor Pantries.

The non-profit has a handful of outdoor pantries placed outside around the county to help those unable to get to traditional pantries. Banks says the pandemic and flood worsened food insecurity. One outdoor pantry is in the flood zone of Bethel.

“We are here today to put in holiday foods. Pop-top cans are important because a lot of our neighbors don’t have electricity out here. They don’t have heat, which means they need food that’s quick, that’s easy,” Banks says.

Due to the increased food need from the storm, Banks and her volunteers make porch drops to shelters.

“That’s what’s in the back of my truck right now,” she says.

It’s a community pulling together to nourish those in need with food and warmth.

“We do the best we can,” says Banks.

“Every little bit helps,” says William Shadden.

“It doesit definitely does,” says his wife.

The Cruso United Methodist Church will continue offering meals for the community through Dec. 22, five days a week, except for Thursdays and Sundays.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.