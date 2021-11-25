Surprise Squad brings community together to make unforgettable memory for deserving family

By KMOV Staff

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A cancer survivor from New York started baking cookies 14 years ago to raise money for kids like Jamison, who has Leigh Syndrome. The Surprise Squad captured the unforgettable moment for Jamison and his family.

The family got the news that they would be going to Disney World, Sea World, Universal Studios, Lego Land and every amusement park in Florida for a whole week. They also got $1,500 to spend on their big trip.

“When we first got nominated for Baking Memories 4 Kids, I didn’t know it was going to be this big,” Amy Fillingame, Jamison’s mother, said.

Jamison got sick in August 2018. At first, the doctors thought he had pneumonia. But Jamison’s condition kept declining.

The family later found out Jamison had Leigh Syndrome, a mitochondrial disease that causes the progressive loss of mental and movement abilities that eventually results in death.

Despite the struggles that come with the disease, Leigh Syndrome has not defined Jamison’s life. His family showed News 4 pictures of him smiling and being a kid, showing his perseverance and highlighting that every day of his life is a gift.

Baking Memories founder Frank Squeo was in St. Louis to present Jamison and his family with the big surprise.

“What we’re giving them are memories of a lifetime that they will always have to look back on,” said . “That special day in St. Louis when the parade came down the street, how priceless are those pictures and videos when that child is no longer here.”

