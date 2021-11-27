Hawaii man gets package returned after 10 years

By KITV Staff

OAHU, Hawaii (KITV) — A lot of people are sending out holiday packages this time of year, and while most of the time they get to the destinations without any issues, there are occasional delays or even a package getting lost.

But a package going missing for a decade is rare. It’s exactly what happened to Sascha Schindler from Waialua.

He was sent a returned package. Not knowing what it was, and not having recently ordered anything, he thought maybe it was a surprise Christmas present.

But then his wife saw the date on the front – June 27, 2011. It was marked returned to sender.

Inside was a parachute bag Schindler had ordered from a company in Belgium. It was too small, so Schindler went to return it.

It was that package that was sent back to him 10 years later. Schindler says he has not idea where it was for the last decade.

We reached out to the U.S. Postal Service. They told KITV4 they were unable to determine what happened, and say the tracking system used for packages doesn’t go back that far.

They gave Schindler a formal apology. Meanwhile, Schindler says he doesn’t even remember if he ever got a refund or a new parachute bag, but now this will make for an interesting story.

