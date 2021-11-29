4 kids, woman, found shot to death in home

By Rachel Brown, KABC staff

LANCASTER, California (KABC) — An investigation is underway after four children and a woman were found shot to death inside a home in Lancaster.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night on the 3500 block of Garnet Lane, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies responded, they found the adult woman and all of the young victims suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

All of the children were under the age of 12, including an infant. Homicide detectives were still on scene early Monday morning.

A man believed to be the father of the children turned himself in at the Lancaster Sheriff’s station and is currently being interviewed by investigators, but it’s unclear if he is a suspect in the shooting.

