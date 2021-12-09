Mississippi day care employee charged with felony child abuse

By Cecil Hannibal

Click here for updates on this story

MADISON COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) — A Madison County day care employee is charged with felony child abuse.

Ruby Mae Wilkerson, an employee at Kids World Center, was arrested this week, according to officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Katorra Lewis showed 16 WAPT News cellphone video showing 3-year-old Aubree Oliver coming home from day care on Friday. Lewis said she was horrified to find a bruise under the child’s eye.

Lewis said the day care claims Aubree fell on the playground, but she wasn’t convinced.

“I didn’t believe that. I asked for the video. She told me she would have the video for me Monday morning, and that’s when I actually (saw) the video,” Lewis said.

Lewis recorded the surveillance video with her cellphone, which she said shows an employee of Kids World Center hitting Aubree in the head.

“If I ask her, ‘Hey Aubree, who hit you in your face?’ She says, ‘Ms. Ruby,'” Lewis said.

Wilkerson made an initial appearance in court Tuesday and is now out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

“I’m still not at peace because I don’t know how long this has been going on, so that worries me,” Lewis said.

When a 16 WAPT News crew went to speak with the owner of Kids World Center, they locked the door and closed the blinds.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.