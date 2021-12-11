Woman pulled from home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee

By Joseph Wenzel

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tennessee (WSMV) — One woman was seriously injured, but no deaths were reported during the storm in Cheatham County on Saturday morning.

Around 3 a.m., a deputy confirmed a tornado was on the ground and followed highway 70, Kenneth Miller with Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said. Some of the main areas impacted include Bell Town, Sneed Road, Butterworth Road, Pond Creek Road, and Cedar Hill Road.

An older woman was trying to leave her home on Sneed Road off Highway 70 around 3:45 a.m. Miller said that when she got the alert, her mobile home was picked up and thrown on top of her. Miller said she was pinned from the waist down, and it took 20 minutes to extricate her. She was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where Miller said she is critical condition.

Miller said they are not allowing any unauthorized access into Kingston Springs.

“If you come into this area, you are going to have to have ID and show us you need to be here,” Miller said. “It’s still a hazardous situation, and we just can’t have people in here.”

Miller said they don’t need volunteers, and crews are still going door to door to make sure they didn’t miss anything during the initial sweep.

“Right now, we can’t use any volunteers. We appreciate everyone that wants to help. Bare with us. We’ll let them in soon enough to help us soon enough,” Miller said.

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office has coordinated with the Tennessee Highway Patrol to have extra patrols until they get back to normal. They want residents to feel safe and that there is no looting in the area.

Highway 70 is closed in Kingston Springs due to downed trees. There are confirmed reports of downed homes on Sneed and Butterworth Roads.

Cheatham County Animal Control is working on trying and helping people with their pets to make sure they are found and safe.

There were 15 to 18 tornadoes that touched down in Middle Tennessee. National Weather Service crews are coming to the Kingston Springs area.

American Red Cross has crews out in Kingston accessing the damage and people can reach out to them with needs they may have.

