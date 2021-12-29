K-9 unit assists in arrest of 3 teenagers during anti-car break detail

By CATHERINE CAPUTO, SAMANTHA O’CONNOR

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts (WGGB, WSHM-LD) — A K-9 unit helped officers arrest 3 teenage suspects on Friday.

Officers were out in the East Forest Park and Sixteen Acres neighborhoods due to an uptick in car break-ins in the area.

Around 4:30 a.m., police said that they saw a suspect pulling on a car door in a driveway on Chesterfield Avenue.

The suspects allegedly took off once they spotted the officers.

Police said that the car then crashed at the intersection of Derryfield Avenue and South Branch Parkway.

Two suspects began to flee, but K-9 Dex was hot on their tail.

The suspects were a 15-year-old, 13-year-old, and 17-year-old. They were all found and placed in custody.

They are all facing charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and larceny.

