Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs at gas station, TX deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Deputies say they are looking for three people after a man was shot and killed over a meetup involving stolen dogs in a Walmart gas station parking lot in east Harris County.

The sheriff’s office told ABC13 the shooting call came in at about 5:54 p.m. Tuesday after the man was gunned down at the Murphy USA gas station in the Walmart parking lot on Wallisville near the Beltway.

According to investigators, suspects stole multiple dogs from a breeder/kennel, then contacted the dogs’ owners about returning the animals in exchange for a reward.

The man and the suspects met at the gas station, where he ended up being shot during a fight. The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he died.

Officials say the man who was killed was a friend of the dog owner.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects seen getting away in a matte black Chrysler 300.

Authorities had a limited description of the suspects, describing them as three Black males in their 20s.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers.

