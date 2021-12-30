Charges: Man stabbed wife to death during divorce proceedings in Missouri

By KMOV Staff

FLORISSANT, Missouri (KMOV) — A man was charged with murder after stabbing his wife to death during divorce proceedings in Florissant.

According to the Florissant Police Department, 50-year-old Michael Oshia stabbed and killed his wife in the middle of divorce proceedings on December 29. Police said Oshia then shot himself and survived the shooting.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Oshia with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Oshia is on probation from Callaway County for possession of child pornography. That makes him a felon and in illegal possession of a gun. Oshia was set a $1 million cash-only bond.

