Gaming board to ‘intensify’ enforcement of mask mandate at Nevada casinos

By CAITLIN LILLY

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board warned licensees that it will be intensifying enforcement of the state’s mask mandate in casinos.

According to a notice to all gaming licensees on Wednesday, the gaming board noted that Emergency Directive 045 requires each person, including fully vaccinated individuals, to wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.

The board stated that as Nevada prepares for a “substantial rise in visitation for the New Year’s holiday,” it will “intensify” its enforcement of the mask mandate at all licensed locations subject to the mask requirement.

The move is to “ensure the safety of Nevada’s residents and visitors,” according to the notice.

The letter reminds licensees, gaming employees and the public that “a licensee in violation of any federal, state or local law or regulation is a violation of Nevada Gaming Commission Regulation 5.011, and that the Board may seek disciplinary action by the Nevada Gaming Commission for any such violation.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.