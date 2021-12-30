Sheriff: Metro Atlanta high school band director arrested on sexual exploitation charges

By CATHERINE CATOURA

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — A metro Atlanta high school band director was arrested Thursday, accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with a student.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Investigators charged Bryant Miles Benson, band director and a coach at Mary Persons High School, with Sexual Exploitation of Children and Sexual Conduct by Person with Supervisory Authority.

The investigation stemmed from a complaint reported to the Sheriff’s Office alleging that sexually explicit material had been transmitted between Benson and a juvenile, identified as one of his former students.

The Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Board of Education, and The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office worked together during the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

