Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of fallen Mineral Point firefighters

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Flags in the state of Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff starting Wednesday, Jan. 12, in honor of two firefighters that died in a crash Jan. 6.

Last week, James Ludlum and Captain Brian Busch of the Mineral Point Fire Department were in their truck when they attempted an emergency crossover.

They were hit by a semi and their truck started on fire.

“Jim and Brian lost their lives in the pursuit of saving others, and that is a sacrifice that will not be soon forgotten in the hearts and minds of their fellow Wisconsinites,” said Gov. Evers. “It has been incredible to see folks from all over the state show an overwhelming outpouring of support in the wake of the passing of these two dedicated and selfless first responders. During this incredibly difficult time, Kathy and I extend our sincere condolences to the families of Jim and Brian, their family at the Mineral Point Fire Department, and the entire Mineral Point community and those who are grieving this tragic loss.”

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 14.

Services for Firefighter James Ludlum and Captain Brian Busch will be held in Mineral Point on Wed., Jan. 12, 2022, and Fri., Jan. 14, 2022, respectfully.

