A Shreveport man, with a terminally ill wife, says his insurance company is putting up barriers to care

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Over the past five months, a Shreveport man, with a terminally ill wife, says he’s struggled with their insurance company to meet its end of the bargain.

The man’s name is Waymon Wren. He’s a retired Shreveport police officer. His wife is completely disabled. Yet, he says their insurance company is not fulfilling their agreement for long term care. Anne wren suffers from dementia, and after several falls, now lies bedridden. Just months ago, doctors told Waymon that Anne has pancreatic cancer.

Anne is at home now with hospice, whose nurses only come twice a week. These nurses are covered by health insurance. But she needs constant care. The rest of the time, Waymon must pay for sitters to take care of his wife. That puts a burden on his modest retirement funds.

Waymon says, according to his policy, his life insurance plan with Transamerica should cover this. But every time he calls, they give a reason for delay. He has kept a record of all of his phone calls to the company.

Ultimately, Waymon says he just wants things to be resolved. For now, he wants everyone to be sure of what they sign up for.

KTBS reached out to Transamerica insurance for comment. The person we spoke to said they were only able to discuss cases with policy holders.

