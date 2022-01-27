Urn with Aloha woman’s late husband’s remains stolen

By Bridget Chavez

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect or suspects who broke into a woman’s home in Aloha on January 19.

“I’m still reeling with it,” Karin Bishop said. Bishop said she returned from work that evening to find her home in disarray.

“Nothing was right, the lights were all on where they aren’t usually and the doors were all open that’s not usual,” she said. She said she immediately called 911 and deputies arrived within minutes. The thief or thieves took some jewelry but the item that Bishop is most upset about is the urn that was stolen which contain her late husband’s remains.

“It’s a blue keepsake heart urn, the size of a fist and it had his name engraved on it, James Arthur Bishop and it says my love that I had put on there,” she said. “I just have a feeling that the person who did take it didn’t know what they were taking because it was in a blue box.” Bishop is hoping that someone will find it and return it.

“It hurts, it hurts but hopefully something like this getting it out with exposure might help,” she said.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111. Case No. 50-22-951.

