Milwaukee police officer shot, squad stolen and crashed near 17th and Clybourn

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Milwaukee police officer was injured in a shooting near 21st and St. Paul Thursday night, Jan. 27.

According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, the officer responded to the area for a welfare check just before 6:30 p.m. and found an individual slumped over in a vehicle. The individual brandished a firearm, exchanging gunfire with the responding officer.

Chief Norman said the suspect then got into the officer’s squad and fled the scene, crashing into another motorist near 17th and Clybourn. He fled on foot and was apprehended nearby.

The officer was shot three times and transported to Froedtert hospital. A source tells us the officer was shot in the shoulder, abdomen and chest. He is expected to survive. Chief Norman says the officer is a 26-year-old man with over seven years of service.

The suspect is a 22-year-old man. Police say he was arrested and transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot wound.

MPD’s Homicide Division is leading the investigation. The responding officer will be placed on administrative duty as is routine in officer-involved incidents.

Criminal charges will be referred in the upcoming days.

On the Marquette University campus, Milwaukee police blocked off multiple areas near Wisconsin and N. 17th St.

Students in the area say police were asking people on the street if they had seen anyone running or anything suspicious, moments after they heard gunshots.

“I was walking to the gym and all of a sudden I see a bunch of my college friends running down the block,” MU student Morgan Brahm said. “And I stopped them and I was like ‘hey, what happened, what’s going on’? And they were like ‘somebody just got shot.'”

Marquette police say they assisted the Milwaukee Police Department after the shooting. The department says there is no threat to campus.

This is the third time in two weeks a local law enforcement officer has been shot and wounded.

On Jan. 13, off-duty Milwaukee Police Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz was wounded while trying to stop a robbery at a Third Ward restaurant. He was released from the hospital a few days later.

Just yesterday, Jan. 26, a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded after confronting a suspect who allegedly ran from a traffic stop near 68th and Adler. That deputy was released Thursday evening.

Chief Jeffrey Norman and Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson addressed the incident in a press conference Thursday night.

The shooting took place in an aldermanic district once represented by Bob Donovan, who is now running for mayor.

