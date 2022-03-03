‘The nightmare goes on’: Massachusetts woman’s family unable to leave Ukraine

By Brandon Truitt

LOWELL, Massachusetts (WBZ) — It has been a long week for Ukrainians living in the United States with loved ones overseas.

Anya Dubovyk moved to Lowell five years ago after living 30 years in Ukraine. Dubovyk’s brother, mother and grandmother all still live in Ukraine and are unable to get out.

During the past week, Dubovyk has called, facetimed, and messaged with her loved ones to help keep them safe as best she can.

Dubovyk said communication had been tough for her family members due to signal outages and service issues.

“The nightmare goes on,” said Dubovyk. “I still cannot believe this is happening. To know that I can lose those who I love the most in my life any second.”

Dubovyk’s mother is in the northern Ukrainian town called Sumy.

As of Thursday, her mother had lost power, heat and running water and worst of all, said Dubovyk, her mother is now cut off from her 91-year-old grandmother who is living with Alzheimer’s.

“To know that I can lose those who I love the most in my life any second,” Dubovyk reflected. “Partially, I feel sorry I am here safe and sound even though I know I am more helpful here. I know and love hundreds of people there and if something is going to happen with them, it would break my heart.”

