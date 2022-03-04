Former mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing sports trading cards

By Web Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A former mail carrier pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to stealing nearly 100 sports trading cards worth thousands of dollars from the mail, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Paul O. Robinson, 26, of Richmond, Missouri, pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that Robinson admitted that he stole 94 sports trading cards, valued at approximately $39,994, and other items in the mail from April to June 2021.

In June, a customer reported that he had mailed a Kevin Durant basketball sports trading card valued at $1,925 to a customer in Kansas City, but the card never arrived. Investigators said the customer also provided the tracking and serial numbers for additional mail items that contained valuable sports trading cards and had been placed in the mail and were missing.

Four of the missing sports cards were recovered from a sports memorabilia store in Gladstone. Investigators said surveillance video from the store showed Robinson, in his postal uniform, presenting the cards for sale on June 12, 2021.

When federal agents interviewed Robinson, he admitted that he stole the cards, the U.S. attorney said. Robinson also admitted to taking mail home in his car and destroying mail. Agents searched Robinson’s home and found approximately 440 pieces of mail and one additional trading card, investigators said.

In August, authorities said 11 additional sports trading cards were recovered from a sports cards and memorabilia store in Liberty. Another sports trading card was also recovered from the sports memorabilia store in Gladstone.

Robinson could be sentenced to up to five years in federal prison without parole.

