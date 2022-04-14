4-month-old found safe after car is stolen with child in it, suspect on the run

By Aundrea Cline-Thomas

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Police continue to search for a suspect who stole a car with a baby inside in Queens on Thursday.

Authorities found the baby unharmed in the car a few blocks away, but the suspect had already taken off, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported.

The suspect ditched the gray Toyota Camry with the 4-month-old boy inside under train tracks on 195th Street, according to police.

Officers said the ordeal started on Hollis and 99th Avenues, where a caretaker left the car idling with the baby inside. The suspect got in and drove away, but didn’t make it far before abandoning the car, police said.

“Never leave a child in the car. I don’t care how old the baby is. Take the child with you,” said Bintu Jalloh, a resident. “As a mother, I know it’s easier said than done because you have to take the baby out of the car seat, take the car seat out, get the stroller. I know it’s hard.”

CBS2 saw officers gathering evidence from a grassy area on 99th Avenue. Residents said police often patrol the area, so they didn’t think anything of it initially.

