Boat fire along Sacramento River leads to nearby road closures

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Parts of Garden Highway in Sacramento were closed Tuesday night while crews say they let a nearby boat in the water burn.

The Sacramento Fire Department said a privately-owned 85-foot long boat along Garden Highway near Sand Cove Park is burning at a location that is difficult for crews to access, so they will let the boat continue to burn.

“The Boat is likely to sink and the Coast Guard as well as Fish & Game have been contacted for awareness,” the fire department said in a tweet.

The fire department told KCRA 3’s Orko Manna that the boat is likely to burn for hours.

No injuries have been reported from the fire.

