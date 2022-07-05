Manhunt in Chunchula ends after suspect runs off into woods

By Ariel Mallory

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Lawmen called off an intense manhunt Monday afternoon after an hours-long search in Chunchula.

Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies and ALEA State Troopers were looking for a suspected car thief who bailed out following a chase. Deputies say he ran off into some nearby woods on Gulfcrest Road. According to MCSO, a chase ensued between a State Trooper and the man in the stolen car.

By the time deputies found the blue sedan abandoned on the side of the road, he had already fled. The Sheriff’s Office says there were three people in the car, two women and a man.

The women stayed in the car, but the man ran into the woods. K9 units were brought out to help find him but were unable to locate the man.

The house where the car was abandoned has nothing to do with the crime. ALEA is leading the investigation. Officials haven’t provided any updated information about the suspect.

